bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Short Interest Down 14.7% in March

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the February 28th total of 6,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLUE shares. Maxim Group cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

Shares of BLUE opened at $30.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $44.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $72.50.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,791 shares of company stock valued at $150,861. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in bluebird bio by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,861,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,093,000 after acquiring an additional 129,254 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,195,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,409,000 after purchasing an additional 65,164 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 29,809.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,289 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in bluebird bio by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,165,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,033,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,733,000 after purchasing an additional 70,408 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

