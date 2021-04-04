BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 16.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.9% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $1,306,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $766.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $720.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $683.11. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $406.19 and a one year high of $788.00. The firm has a market cap of $117.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

