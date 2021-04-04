BlackRock Inc. Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 287,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.42% of TransEnterix worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransEnterix during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransEnterix stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53. TransEnterix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $499.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.56.

In other news, Director David Bruce Milne sold 147,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $308,821.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 354,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,164.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

TransEnterix Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

