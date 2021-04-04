BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) by 94.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 518,787 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Miragen Therapeutics were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000.

Get Miragen Therapeutics alerts:

MGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

NASDAQ MGEN opened at $15.77 on Friday. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $34.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.66.

Miragen Therapeutics Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Miragen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miragen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.