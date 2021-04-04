BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Educational Development were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EDUC opened at $17.33 on Friday. Educational Development Co. has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.23.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.75 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 34.59%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDUC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC).

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.