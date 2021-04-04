BlackRock Inc. Acquires Shares of 30,644 Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of AZYO opened at $13.97 on Friday. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $12.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aziyo Biologics, Inc. will post -7.16 EPS for the current year.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

