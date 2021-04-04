BlackRock Inc. Acquires New Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth $304,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

NYSE SLF opened at $51.04 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.69 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.65.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

SLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $68.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.