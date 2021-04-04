BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Stake Reduced by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,104 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOE. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 256.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 99,817 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,040,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,521,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,268,000 after buying an additional 71,689 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 98,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 43,022 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $394,000.

NYSE BOE opened at $11.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $11.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

