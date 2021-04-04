BitScreener Token (BITX) Price Tops $0.0290 on Major Exchanges

BitScreener Token (CURRENCY:BITX) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. BitScreener Token has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $7,305.00 worth of BitScreener Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitScreener Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BitScreener Token has traded up 186.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00052102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00020090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $390.11 or 0.00676998 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00069579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00027463 BTC.

BitScreener Token Token Profile

BitScreener Token (CRYPTO:BITX) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. BitScreener Token’s total supply is 367,469,115 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,573,177 tokens. The official website for BitScreener Token is tokensale.bitscreener.com . BitScreener Token’s official Twitter account is @BitScreener

According to CryptoCompare, “BitScreener is an Ethereum-based financial data marketplace. BITX is an ERC20 utility token that works as a payment method for users to purchase advanced services offered on the BitScreener marketplace. At the same time, users have opportunities to earn BITX by contributing valuable data to the BitScreener ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling BitScreener Token

