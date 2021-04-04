BitcoinZ Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and $2,525.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.77 or 0.00315917 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00075652 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00106386 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000334 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,127,547,055 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

