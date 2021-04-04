bitCNY (BITCNY) Achieves Market Cap of $4.23 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.23 million and $75.00 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00075812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.98 or 0.00325201 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006443 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $451.82 or 0.00773407 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.65 or 0.00091834 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00028515 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00016804 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

