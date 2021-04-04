BitBall (BTB) Price Up 182.3% This Week

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 117.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. One BitBall coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $5.08 million and approximately $923,996.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitBall has traded up 182.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,322.17 or 0.99761332 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00035889 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00010092 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00096484 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001234 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001729 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.