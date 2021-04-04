BioNTech’s (BNTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Shares of BNTX opened at $113.87 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $131.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.94 and a beta of -1.74.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. Equities research analysts expect that BioNTech will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BioNTech by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

