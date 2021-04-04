BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $104.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.56.
Shares of BNTX opened at $113.87 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $131.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of -56.94 and a beta of -1.74.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in BioNTech by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.
