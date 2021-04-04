BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $104.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.56.

Shares of BNTX opened at $113.87 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $131.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of -56.94 and a beta of -1.74.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that BioNTech will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in BioNTech by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

