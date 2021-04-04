Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Position Lessened by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $17,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 130,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,025,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 138,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,795,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $278.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $363.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.55.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

