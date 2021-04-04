Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.77

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.77 and traded as high as $7.20. Bio-Path shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 127,159 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BPTH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a market cap of $49.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.02.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.21. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bio-Path stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,487 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Bio-Path worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Path Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

