Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BILI. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Nomura upgraded shares of Bilibili from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bilibili from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.05.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Shares of BILI stock opened at $111.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.16. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $157.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of -103.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bilibili during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.