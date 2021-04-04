BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,277 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,051 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,661 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 25,874 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,933,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

NYSE BBL opened at $58.09 on Friday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $67.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.88.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $2.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.