Benchmark Protocol Hits Market Cap of $33.93 Million (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. One Benchmark Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00002225 BTC on major exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a market cap of $33.93 million and approximately $495,656.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00075424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.95 or 0.00314944 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006690 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00092237 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.76 or 0.00764905 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00028809 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00017591 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 112,310,230 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,106,450 tokens. The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

