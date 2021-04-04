BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIBQ) Short Interest Down 17.0% in March

BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIBQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the February 28th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLIBQ opened at $0.01 on Friday. BB Liquidating has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

BB Liquidating Inc is in the process of liquidation of its remaining assets. Previously, it was operated and franchised entertainment-related stores in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Blockbuster Inc and changed its name to BB Liquidating Inc in August 2011. BB Liquidating Inc was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

