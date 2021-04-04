BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIBQ) Short Interest Down 17.0% in March

BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIBQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the February 28th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BLIBQ opened at $0.01 on Friday. BB Liquidating has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
About BB Liquidating
