BB Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:BBH) Insider Randeep Singh Grewal Buys 1,300 Shares

BB Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:BBH) insider Randeep Singh Grewal purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £2,457 ($3,210.09).

Randeep Singh Grewal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Randeep Singh Grewal acquired 4,066 shares of BB Healthcare Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £7,603.42 ($9,933.92).

Shares of LON:BBH opened at GBX 189 ($2.47) on Friday. BB Healthcare Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 115.50 ($1.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 196.60 ($2.57). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 188.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 179.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%.

About BB Healthcare Trust

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

