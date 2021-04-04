Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.65. Baxter International reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.87.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.32. 2,298,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,837,773. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $95.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Baxter International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

