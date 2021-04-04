Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Basf presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of Basf stock opened at $21.04 on Thursday. Basf has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $21.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

