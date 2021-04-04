Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,515 ($19.79).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of RDSA opened at GBX 1,412.20 ($18.45) on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 878.10 ($11.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,718.36 ($22.45). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13. The company has a market cap of £57.92 billion and a PE ratio of -5.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,470.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,283.19.

In other news, insider Andrew Mackenzie bought 7,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,345 ($17.57) per share, for a total transaction of £99,476.20 ($129,966.29).

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.