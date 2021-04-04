Barclays PLC Trims Stock Position in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in XBiotech were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of XBiotech by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in XBiotech by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in XBiotech by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in XBiotech by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in XBiotech by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

XBIT stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. XBiotech Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $504.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. Its product candidates include 514G3, an anti-infective antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Staphylococcus Aureus infections; and other anti-infectious disease antibodies, which are in pre-clinical development to treat Clostridium Difficile, influenza, Ebola, and Herpes Varicella Zoster (Chickenpox).

