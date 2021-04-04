Barclays PLC Sells 43,173 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 97.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,173 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,085,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,143,000 after buying an additional 242,055 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,590,000 after buying an additional 17,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NorthWestern by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,099,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,106,000 after buying an additional 111,328 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 671,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,142,000 after buying an additional 75,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in NorthWestern by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 323,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 172,514 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.12 and a 200 day moving average of $58.43. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $66.27.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $313.45 million during the quarter. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. Analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 72.51%.

In other NorthWestern news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $474,989.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $178,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,772 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NWE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

