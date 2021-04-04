Barclays PLC Sells 406 Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLPC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Preformed Line Products by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Preformed Line Products by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Preformed Line Products in the third quarter worth $341,000. CM Management LLC bought a new position in Preformed Line Products in the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Preformed Line Products in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. 64.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Shares of PLPC stock opened at $69.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $341.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.06. Preformed Line Products has a one year low of $37.16 and a one year high of $82.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.51 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 7.10%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Preformed Line Products Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.