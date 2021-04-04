Barclays PLC Sells 2,602 Shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cadiz were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDZI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 212.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Cadiz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 138.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cadiz by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadiz stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33. Cadiz Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93.

Cadiz Inc operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

