Barclays PLC Sells 2,552 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.24. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $31.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 160.18, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

