Barclays PLC Sells 14,300 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 86.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Revolve Group by 3,351.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 7,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $275,839.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,839.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,203,512 shares of company stock worth $84,918,834. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RVLV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.06.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $45.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.17. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $55.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. Analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

