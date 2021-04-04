Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 18,851 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter valued at about $398,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTI. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.45.

NYSE UTI opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.44 million, a PE ratio of -54.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $76.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.75 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

