Barclays Boosts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $675.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target upped by Barclays from $562.00 to $675.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $508.22.

RH stock opened at $595.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. RH has a 1 year low of $84.61 and a 1 year high of $619.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $499.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.08.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RH. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RH by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in RH by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in RH by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in RH by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in RH by 395.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 32,276 shares in the last quarter.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

