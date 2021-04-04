Barclays Boosts Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$62.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price objective raised by Barclays from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DOL. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.27.

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$57.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.95. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$37.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,330.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0503 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.66%.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

