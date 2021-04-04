Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th.

Bank of South Carolina has decreased its dividend payment by 15.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Bank of South Carolina stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. Bank of South Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $123.39 million, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.43.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 11.75%.

In related news, insider Sheryl G. Sharry purchased 3,563 shares of Bank of South Carolina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $58,183.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,642 shares in the company, valued at $990,283.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas H. Sass sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,155 shares of company stock valued at $84,067. Insiders own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides financial services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

