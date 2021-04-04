Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 3,097 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in IRadimed were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 213.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 19.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 44.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 10,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 420,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after buying an additional 39,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30. The company has a market capitalization of $308.02 million, a PE ratio of 78.19 and a beta of 1.16. IRadimed Co. has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $26.31.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 11.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of IRadimed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

