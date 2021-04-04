Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 27,722 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 163.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,676 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,722 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.47% of BlueLinx worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BXC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 869,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,730,000 after purchasing an additional 91,810 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 111,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 71,998 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter worth about $778,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter worth about $515,000. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BXC. Craig Hallum began coverage on BlueLinx in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on BlueLinx in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BlueLinx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

NYSE:BXC opened at $40.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.00. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $382.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $865.42 million for the quarter. BlueLinx had a negative return on equity of 583.03% and a net margin of 1.79%.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

