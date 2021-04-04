Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.36 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

XBI opened at $137.03 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $72.38 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.84.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

