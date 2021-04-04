Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.26 Million Position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,227 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Graham by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Graham during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Graham by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Graham by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new stake in Graham during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,868,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Graham news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $223,440.00. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graham stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.87 and a beta of 0.85. Graham Co. has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.96.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $27.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.78 million. Graham had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 1.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Graham Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Graham’s payout ratio is 157.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

