Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.22% of Golden Entertainment worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 585.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 32,988 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 33,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 72,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $30.89.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.31). Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. Analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $4,992,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,233,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GDEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

