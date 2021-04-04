Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 2,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period.

Get iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDM opened at $24.82 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.