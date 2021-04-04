Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.80% of Weyco Group worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEYS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 596.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Weyco Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Weyco Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 32,940 shares during the period. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

Shares of WEYS stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average is $17.79. Weyco Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.97 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 3.08%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Weyco Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Weyco Group Profile

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.