Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires New Position in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.99% of Educational Development at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Educational Development by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Educational Development alerts:

EDUC opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Educational Development Co. has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.23.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.75 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 5.96%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.