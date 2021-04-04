Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.05.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT opened at $232.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $126.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.65. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

