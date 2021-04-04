Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 9,461 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 85.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,461 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group stock opened at $142.66 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of -216.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.81.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,866,353.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 219,557 shares of company stock worth $34,158,410. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

