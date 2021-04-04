Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $5.40 Million Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,787,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.73, for a total transaction of $689,600.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,980.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,009 shares of company stock valued at $194,901,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

TTD opened at $658.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $755.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $741.39. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.50 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. As a group, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $782.15.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

