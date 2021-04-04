Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 7,852 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 93.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,248 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,523 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,491,000 after acquiring an additional 84,605 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $213.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.19. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,228,895.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $414,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,718,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock worth $1,172,012. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

