Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 501 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,942 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $659,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.33.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total value of $923,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,693,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total transaction of $3,231,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,663 shares of company stock valued at $57,237,947 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $661.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $691.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $615.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,328.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.28 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.