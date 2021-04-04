Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 4,754 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology stock opened at $92.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,019,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $651,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,103,284.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,692,378 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

