Banano Price Tops $0.0130 on Top Exchanges (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Banano has a market cap of $15.80 million and approximately $70,121.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Banano has traded 28% higher against the dollar. One Banano coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00075075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00053476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00020165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.86 or 0.00308664 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

BAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,446,673 coins and its circulating supply is 1,211,835,234 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.