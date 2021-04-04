Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

BW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.83 and a beta of 2.77. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 17,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,053.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 10,720,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $64,753,541.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,640,014 shares in the company, valued at $130,705,684.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 10,739,879 shares of company stock valued at $64,865,241. Company insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 24,415 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 256.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 57,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 239,892 shares during the period. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

